Charges filed against Brown Co. jail sergeant

(KGNS)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County jail sergeant has been charged for mistreating an inmate.

Shawnee Co. District Attonrey Mike Kagay has charged Brett Hollister with battery and mistreatment of a confined person. Hollister is accused of tasering an inmate whose arms and legs were secured to a bed in Stormont Vail.

Hollister has been summoned for a scheduling conference on December 2.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

