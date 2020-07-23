Charges filed against Brown Co. jail sergeant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County jail sergeant has been charged for mistreating an inmate.

Shawnee Co. District Attonrey Mike Kagay has charged Brett Hollister with battery and mistreatment of a confined person. Hollister is accused of tasering an inmate whose arms and legs were secured to a bed in Stormont Vail.

Hollister has been summoned for a scheduling conference on December 2.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.