Bar owners assure Shawnee Co. commissioners health guidelines are being followed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local bar owners assured Shawnee county commissioners Thursday they are following health guidelines amid the pandemic, but they want to make sure no more major changes will come to opening and service restrictions.

“I know there’s some other counties in Kansas that are making some unreasonable changes and I’m just here to make sure it doesn’t happen in Shawnee County because it’s not a thing that is helping in these other counties,” Abigail’s Grille and Bar owner Frankie Saiya said.

Bars and restaurants currently must close by 11 pm Thursday through Saturday and by midnight Sunday through Wednesday.

Some owners want commissioners to rethink the restrictions saying there’s little difference in crowd size it just harms business.

“Closing by 11 and 12 o’clock by our bars is doing absolutely nothing. We’re gonna have the same kind of people at 11 and 12 o’clock that we would at 1:30 in the morning,” Breaker’s Sports Bar and Grill Owner Billy Noel said.

Noel says with no evidence closing early will stop the spread of COVID-19, bars should have the chance to return to normal hours.

“If it does help, how are you going to know if these hours are the thing that’s changing it? You don’t. And in saying that, which one are you going to pull first? you gonna pull the mask order or are you going to pull the time restriction?”

By rethinking the order, Noel said small businesses can get the help they need.

“A lot of these businesses are losing a lot of money and also the state by not being open that other hour, hour and a half...so I’m asking you guys to rethink this and look at it to see what makes sense and what doesn’t make sense.”

The owners spoke during public comment Thursday they hope for a formal discussion with Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino and commissioners at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.