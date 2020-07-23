56 counties and cities receive Community Block Development Grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced a second round of the COVID-19 aid Community Block Development Grants are being dolled out to 56 counties and cities around Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says another round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement funding to 56 Kansas communities which totals over $7.2 million being distributed to communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy.

“I’m pleased to announce this additional round of resources for our communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This is vital assistance that will strengthen local economies, improve the lives of Kansas residents, and keep our economy open for business.”

Gov. Kelly says the grants are divided into two categories: Economic Development and Meal Programs.

According to the Governor, Economic Development grants will provide communities with funding to assist local businesses to keep jobs for low-to-moderate-income workers by covering working capital expenses like inventory, wages, and utilities.

The Governor says the Meal Program grants can be sent to organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks, or to support organizations that give meals to children impacted by the closure of school meal programs.

“This crisis is still happening, and communities throughout our state are still in need,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These CDBG-CV awards provide a way for these cities and counties to support our businesses, and our most vulnerable residents, as we rebuild our state’s economy.”

Governor Kelly says the CDBG funds are one of her primary tools to support Kansas’ small rural communities. She says the CDBG-CV grants are part of the state’s funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and have been designed to help communities respond to the needs of community members during the pandemic.

According to Governor Kelly, the following communities are receiving CDBG-CV awards:

Alma - $132,000.00

Andover - $132,000.00

Augusta -$132,000.00

Barber County - $110,000.00

Blue Rapids - $132,000.00

Burlingame - $132,000.00

Burlington - $132,000.00

Caney - $38,500.00

Cherryvale - $167,000.00

Council Grove - $132,000.00

Cowley County - $132,000.00

Damar - $38,500.00

Dickinson County - $132,000.00

El Dorado - $132,000.00

Ellis - $168,000.00

Ellis County - $132,000.00

Frontenac - $132,000.00

Goddard - $132,000.00

Greenwood County - $167,000.00

Haysville - $132,000.00

Highland - $132,000.00

Hillsboro - $132,000.00

Inman - $132,000.00

Kingman County - $132,000.00

LaCygne - $22,000.00

Lindsborg - $132,000.00

Lyndon - $167,000.00

Madison - $66,000.00

Mankato - $132,000.00

Marion - $167,000.00

Marysville - $171,400.00

Medicine Lodge - $114,400.00

Miami County - $132,000.00

Norton County - $173,600.00

Oakley - $44,000.00

Osage City - $173,600.00

Osawatomie - $167,000.00

Overbrook - $167,000.00

Peabody - $88,000.00

Phillipsburg - $167,000.00

Pottawatomie County - $132,000.00

Rice County - $132,000.00

Riley County - $167,000.00

Rooks County - $132,000.00

Rose Hill - $66,000.00

Salina - $169,200.00

Saline County - $132,000.00

Scranton - $125,400.00

Sedan - $167,000.00

St. Francis - $173,600.00

Stafford County - $79,200.00

Stockton - $132,000.00

Sumner County - $138,600.00

Tonganoxie - $59,400.00

Winchester - $128,400.00

Yates Center - $132,000.00

According to Gov. Kelly, the second round of funding was provided by the Department of Commerce which received additional CARES Act funding. She says if the decision is made for another round, more information will be announced when made available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information on the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement program visit www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv/.

