2 Kansas State graduates file lawsuit over campus closure

(kwch)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas State University graduates claim in a lawsuit against the university that they did not get the education they paid for after classes went online in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The class action lawsuit filed by Noah Plank and John Garfolo, both of Salina, is similar to lawsuits filed against universities across the country, including the University of Kansas, after campuses closed in the spring.

The lawsuit claims the university has not offered refunds of tuition or fees even though 58% of the semester was conducted virtually, The Kansas City Star reported.

“COVID-19 does not excuse” the university from meeting its obligation to provide the education students were promised, according to the lawsuit.

Kansas State officials said they would not comment on ongoing litigation.

Tuition and fees vary depending on a student’s course of study. The lawsuit, which was filed July 7 in federal court in Kansas, claims the class action covers thousands of students who are owed more than $5 million.

Jeffrey Brown, of the New York law firm Leeds, Brown, represents Plank and Garfolo, also represents more than a dozen other students suing other colleges for breach of contract during the pandemic.

