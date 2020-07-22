Wreck on I-70 slowed traffic, minor injuries reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle wreck was causing traffic issues along I-70, near California Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Troopers and Topeka Police were called to the wreck around 2:15 p.m., in the westbound lanes of I-70 just past the California exit.

The ramp from California onto I-70 was also closed for a time.

According to Topeka Police, the driver of the motorcycle had non-life threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

Troopers were also working another wreck in that area after the first wreck. There were not injuries.

