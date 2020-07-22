Advertisement

Two Topeka men indicted for federal crimes

One was charged with a federal robbery and the other with counts of child pornography
Antonio Jovon Lawrence (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been indicted due to threatening victims after stealing their ATM cards and another has been charged with producing, distributing and possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man has been indicted on a federal robbery charge after stealing victims’ ATM cards and threatening them.

McAllister says Raymond Paul Stilley, 31, of Topeka, was charged with one count of robbery. He says the indictment alleges that Stille threatened two victims in Lawrence with violence to force them to provide PIN numbers to debit and credit cards he had taken from them.

According to McAllister, Stilley was going to use the cards to withdraw cash at ATM machines in Topeka and Lawrence.

McAllister says the Topeka Police Department arrested Stille after a standoff where he refused to get out of his car.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Stilley could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister says Antonio Lawrence, 31, of Topeka, was charged with one count of producing child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to McAllister says upon conviction the crimes carry the following penalties:

  • Production: Not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.
  • Distribution: Not less than five years and not more than 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.
  • Possession: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

McAllister says in all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty, the indictments are only allegations of criminal conduct.

