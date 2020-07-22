Advertisement

TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

The TSA says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.
The TSA says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.(TSA/CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.

According to the agency, the rifle was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.

It had with it a high-powered magazine and three other magazines, one of them fully loaded. Four boxes of hollow-point bullets and two boxes of rifle ammunition were also found.

According to the TSA, the weapon and ammunition had been “artfully concealed” in the lining of a suitcase.

The TSA alerted the Port Authority police.

They tracked down the passenger and his companion. They were arrested and the weapon was confiscated.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Friends of the Kaw members canoe their way to Topeka

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Members of the Friends of the Kaw group reached Topeka on Wednesday morning during its nine-day, 173-mile canoe trip from Junction City to Kansas City, Kan., which is scheduled to end on Saturday.

National Politics

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Updated: 31 minutes ago
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

National

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Updated: 1 hour ago
Court documents reveal the child warned his mother that his dad was going to kill him.

Latest News

National

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.

News

'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair - photography and Cloverbud judging

News

Royals Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Royals announced that outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

RCPD searching for missing Manhattan woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Officials in Riley County are searching for a woman last seen over the weekend.

News

WATCH LIVE: KSBE meets to vote on Gov. Kelly’s school reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education will meet to discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s school reopening plan.