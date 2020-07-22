Advertisement

Topeka woman charged in relation to a fight between minors

Chelsey Rogers has been charged with two counts of endangering a child and one count of contributing to a child's misconduct.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges have been filed against a Topeka woman for filming a fight between minors.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against a woman that filmed a fight between two juveniles on June 2.

Kagay says law enforcement was notified of a fight occurring at Home Park, 3510 SW Atwood Ave., and later learned that Chelsey Ann Rogers had recorded the fight and actively encouraged it.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Kagay says he filed three separate charges against Rogers which include two counts of endangering a child and one count of contributing to a child’s misconduct.

According to the DA, Rogers’ bond has been set at $1,000 and no future hearings have been scheduled at this time.

Kagay says the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to this case should report it to law enforcement immediately.

