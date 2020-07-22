Advertisement

Topeka B&B Theaters offering more free movies this weekend

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - B&B Theaters of Topeka have announced they will be offering free movies once again this weekend.

According to their Facebook page, the movies you can watch for free are Zootopia, The Greatest Showman and Avengers.

In exchange for the free movie, they only ask that you make a purchase at the concession stand, but no purchase is necessary.

“Our employees are thrilled to have you back into our buildings. Feel free to ask questions about new protocols. We are deep cleaning and sanitizing our seats between each and every showtime. We ask that you do not use outside wipes on our seats as it can damage them. We are offering approved sanitizing wipes at our theater should you want to use them - bbtheatres.com/whattoexpect can provide more info,” the theater said in a post.

“Be sure to buy some concessions or check out the bar. This is a great way to avoid the heat and support a local business,” said Topeka Partnership spokesperson Bob Ross.

To get your ticket, all you have to do is show them this voucher or to go BBTheaters.com/showtimes:

B&B Theater of Topeka is offering FREE SHOWINGS this weekend to help support the movie theater.
