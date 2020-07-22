Study shows Kansans watching more TV during lockdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A survey done by Ezvid Wiki, a video wiki, software and media company, found Kansans have increased their time watching television since the lockdown began.

Ezvid Wiki polled nearly 4,000 Americans for the study. It showed Kansans watched, on average, 458 hours of TV, which is about 42 hours of TV time per week.

This is compared to 262 hours over a comparable pre-lockdown period.

1 in 3 Kansas resident left unemployed admit to binge watching shows and 46% of adults working from home admit to watching TV during work hours.

57% of Kansans say they have enjoyed staying in and watching more TV during lockdown. 17% of Americans admit to having become addicted to the TV since lockdown.

57% say they’re going to continue their lifestyle of watching TV most nights when things get more back to normal.

33% of people saying they workout less than before the pandemic began.

59% of parents have decided it’s probably easier to let their kids watch more TV than usual. They said they allow more time rather than trying to stop them fighting with each other, destroying the kitchen and doing their homework.

Nevada’s residents watched the most TV of all the states with 519 hours, which is about 47 hours per week.

Arkansas residents admitted to 336 hours of TV time, which was the least amount for any state.

Vermont residents said they are doing 67% less exercise compared to Minnesotans who only do 16% less.

Ezvid Wiki was established in 2011.

