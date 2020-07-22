Stardusters Drive-In movie theater announces grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stardusters Drive-In movie theater has set its grand opening for Thursday, July 23.

Stardusters Drive-In movie theater says it will be opening at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, to host drive-in movies for Topeka residents.

The theater, sponsored by Faith & Hard Works Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc., says it will be opening at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week to host movie nights.

Stardusters says it is located at 809 SE 12th St. between SE Chandler and SE Washington Streets, in the east Topeka Renaissance district.

According to the theater the Renaissance District is a place that the youth and community built for all families and residents.

Stardusters says social distancing will be mandatory and it welcomes patrons to bring their own food.

