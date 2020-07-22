Advertisement

Stardusters Drive-In movie theater announces grand opening

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stardusters Drive-In movie theater has set its grand opening for Thursday, July 23.

Stardusters Drive-In movie theater says it will be opening at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, to host drive-in movies for Topeka residents.

The theater, sponsored by Faith & Hard Works Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc., says it will be opening at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week to host movie nights.

Stardusters says it is located at 809 SE 12th St. between SE Chandler and SE Washington Streets, in the east Topeka Renaissance district.

According to the theater the Renaissance District is a place that the youth and community built for all families and residents.

Stardusters says social distancing will be mandatory and it welcomes patrons to bring their own food.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday’s Child: Eddie

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Nine-year-old Eddie is smart and athletic.

News

Wednesday's Child - Eddy

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Hot again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Hot weather through weekend

News

Kansans watch more TV

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to a study from Ezvid Wiki, Kansans are watching more TV since the pandemic began.

News

Charges filed against Brown Co. jail sergeant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A Brown County jail sergeant has been charged for mistreating an inmate.

Latest News

Sports

Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Three Emporia State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during second round of PCR testing, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Man arrested for fatal June crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Police arrested a man in relation to a fatal motorcycle crash in June.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

GOP First Congressional District Forum: Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

GOP First Congressional District Forum: Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago