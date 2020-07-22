Shawnee Co. Sheriff recognizes members at promotions, awards ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office recognized some of its members Wednesday for their outstanding work.

Nine officers and three communications team members received awards and promotions.

Among those were Deputy Jesse Julian who received the Silver/Lifesaving Award for performing CPR on a man to save his life.

Erin Harrell was named statewide Supervisor of the Year for her efforts leading the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

Both Julian and Harrell said it meant a lot to be recognized by their peers and the community they serve.

“It’s encouraging to know that people notice when you get out there and help people,” Deputy Julian said, “Ya know I was able to show up, just because of where I was. I was the first officer on scene and remarkably the gentleman was able to be transported and recovered.”

Harrell is a Floor Supervisor for the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

She said, “One of the things that I am really passionate about is training. You have to have some personal professional development and you’ve got to be able to invest in yourself, so you can invest in everybody else.”

Others honored Wednesday were deputy Paul Fernkopf for his outstanding community service creating 3D printed masks, deputies Heather Martens and Virgil Collins for rescuing a father and son from the Kansas River and deputy Matthew Boling for his quick response in a car accident.

