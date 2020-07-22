Shawnee Co. Fair continues despite pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Fair goes on despite the pandemic.

4-Hers brought their poultry in to show Friday, but instead of keeping them at the fair for everyone to visit, participants brought them in one at a time to meet with the judges, then took them home.

The fair is essentially virtual this year, with many projects being dropped off for judging. Those that are in-person are not open to the public, and few others are allowed to watch.

