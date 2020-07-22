Sen. Moran introduces MOMS Leave Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senators Moran and Udall amended the National Defense Authorization Act with the MOMS Leave Act.

Senator Jerry Moran says he and Senator Tom Udall, members of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, introduced the Mothers of Military Service Leave Act, which was included as an amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act and makes certain that women serving in the National Guard and Reserve can take maternity leave without worrying about how it will affect their creditable military service.

Moran says in 2016, the Department of Defense established new policies authorizing 12 weeks of fully-paid maternity leave after pregnancy and childbirth for active-duty service members, however, under current law, women serving in the National Guard and Reserve can lose out on credit for their military service and points toward retirement while they are on maternity leave.

According to the Kansas Senator, members of the Reserve Component in inactive duty training status are still required to attend unit training assemblies or weekend drills in order to receive points toward creditable military service. He says if a woman servicemember misses drill, she is in jeopardy of not receiving credit toward retirement.

Moran says this amendment would make certain that women serving in the Reserve Component receive pay and points for 12 pay periods towards retirement after pregnancy and childbirth, which then guarantees paid maternity leave for almost 150,000 women currently serving the nation.

“Women who serve our country should not be inadvertently penalized for having a child, nor should they be expected to return to drill duties in the weeks following childbirth,” said Sen. Moran. “This amendment would support new mothers in our National Guard and Reserve by making certain they receive the same paid maternity leave benefits as their active-duty counterparts. After working with a number of moms in the National Guard and my colleagues in the Senate, I am pleased this amendment was included in FY2021 NDAA to ensure that women can both serve our nation and build their families in the National Guard and Reserve.”

“Our service members make enormous sacrifices for our country when they answer the call to duty, often spending long days and months away from their friends and families to support Americans across the country and throughout the world,” said Sen. Udall. “We need to fully support military moms, instead of asking some to choose between caring for their newborns or receiving pay and retirement credits. Members of our National Guard and Reserves deserve the same paid maternity leave as their counterparts in other military branches. The Guard and Reserves play an essential role in securing our national safety -- it’s only fair that our family leave policy supports these moms as they serve our country.”

Moran says the Senate is expected to vote on the full NDAA tomorrow, July 23.

