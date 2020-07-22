Sen. Moran holds Q&A with Astronaut Nick Hague

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran, NASA Administrator Bridenstine, Astronaut Nick Hague and the Cosmosphere held a virtual question and answer session with Kansas students on Tuesday, July 21.

Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, says he partnered with the Cosmosphere, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Astronaut Nick Hague held a virtual Q&A session for Kansas students interested in careers in STEM fields and what it takes to be a part of the Artemis generation.

Moran says Bridenstine moderated the event which included himself; Nick Hague, NASA Astronaut and Hoxie, Kan. native; Teresa Sindelar, Medical Operations Crew Training Instructor, KBR; Charlie Garcia, Development and Production Lead at Agile Space; and Jim Remar, Cosmosphere President and CEO.

“Through my role as CJS chairman, I have the opportunity of working with Administrator Bridenstine to ensure the agency, its scientists, engineers and astronauts have the appropriate supplies and tools needed for the critical missions they conduct,” said Sen. Moran. “One vital component the agency depends on is talent. As shown by the panelists, Kansas has a record of fostering that talent through organizations like the Cosmosphere, which has played a critical role in teaching and inspiring our next generation of space explorers. Thank you to NASA Administrator Bridenstine for moderating this important discussion today, and to our panelists, Astronaut Nick Hague, Theresa Sindelar, and Charlie Garcia, who play a vital role in not only accomplishing our future goals in space, such as the Artemis program but inspiring future generations of explorers.”

“Inspiring students to pursue STEM careers is crucial to NASA’s mission, in order to cultivate the talent America needs to succeed in sending human explorers to deep space,” said Administrator Bridenstine. “We want to engage young people at NASA, and show them that they can be part of the Artemis Program to go forward to the Moon in preparation for Mars. Senator Moran has shown great leadership in Kansas and the nation, helping provide STEM opportunities for students at educational institutions like the Cosmosphere, and supporting NASA STEM Engagement overall, helping prepare students for fulfilling careers furthering scientific research and exploration.”

To watch the full event click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.