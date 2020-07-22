School plans following rejection of Gov. Kelly’s opening order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some schools have announced their plans to open, while others are still coming up with a plan. This after the Kansas State Board of Education rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order delaying the start of schools until after Labor Day, leaving control up to districts on when to open.

Here’s what schools are saying:

USD 501 Topeka Pubic Schools - Still set to open remotely after Labor Day

USD 437 Auburn-Washburn - On the approved 2020-21 Auburn-Washburn school calendar, our staff is scheduled to return August 6 and our students are scheduled to return for the first day of school on August 13. A review of that calendar will take place to determine if changes are needed to ensure we are prepared to implement the safety precautions listed in Executive Order 20-59 and ready to provide meaningful instruction to students in Phase 3 (on-site), Phase 2 (hybrid), or Phase 1 (remote). A decision on which Phase we will begin the 2020-21 school year will be made very soon so all in our school community can plan accordingly.

USD 372 Silver Lake - “Because of the extensive list of supplies, training/Professional Development and changes we need to make to begin this year as safe as possible, I see little chance of us starting school on August 12th as originally scheduled,” said the school’s website.

USD 450 Shawnee Heights - The decision on when school will start now shifts to each local school board. Shawnee Heights Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Monday, July 27, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and broadcast live on our district’s - The decision on when school will start now shifts to each local school board. Shawnee Heights Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Monday, July 27, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and broadcast live on our district’s YouTube page

USD 345 Seaman Schools - Today’s (Wednesday’s) Kansas State Board of Education meeting failed to garner the necessary six votes to approve Governor Kelly’s delay to the start of school until after Labor Day. This vote by the state board of education returns the decision on when to start school to our Seaman USD 345 School Board; therefore, a special board meeting has been called for Monday, July 27 at 6:00 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, in-person guests will be limited, but the meeting will be live streamed on our YouTube channel.

USD 475 Geary County Schools - The district administrators will discuss what this means for our USD 475 family and will provide our community with more information soon.

USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden Schools - The district administration will discuss what this means for USD 383 and will provide our community with more information soon.

USD 253 Emporia Schools - The USD 253 Board of Education has a special board meeting this evening (Wednesday) at 7:00 pm hosted virtually. This meeting is a work session to further discuss and provide input into our reopening plan and strategy. No action will be taken tonight. Additionally, part of the discussion this evening will include the impact of the state board of education’s vote to reject EO 20-58, the governor’s executive order delaying the statewide start of the school year.

USD 497 Lawrence Public Schools - The district is preparing a proposal to begin school after Labor Day, which will be presented to the USD 497 Board of Education at the school board meeting on July 27th.

We’ll update this story as more announcements are released.

