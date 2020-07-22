Riley Co. sees six new COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen six new COVID-19 cases since its report on Tuesday, July 21.

The Riley County Health Department says the county has identified six new positive cases of COVID-19 since its Tuesday, July 21 report, and four more people have recovered.

RCHD says the new county totals are three deaths, 113 active and 289 recovered.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is treating four COVID-19 positive patients and one person under investigation. The hospital says the patients’ symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization and no positive patients are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.