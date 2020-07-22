Advertisement

RCPD searching for missing Manhattan woman

Nicole Grothe was last heard from July 18, 2020 and was believed to be on the Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County are searching for a woman last seen over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department and Kansas State Police University Police Department say Nicole Grothe, 38, of Manhattan was last heard from on July 18, 2020.

Grothe works as a Warrant Officer and was believed to be hiking on the Konza Prairie Nature Trail.

She has light brown hair, brown eyes, she stands 5′4″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you know where Grothe is, you’re asked to dial 911, or contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

