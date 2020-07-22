Operation Homefront provides school supplies for 500 military children

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WIBW) - Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade has provided 500 Fort Riley area military children with backpacks and school supplies.

Operation Homefront says it has provided 500 Fort Riley children with military parents backpacks and back to school supplies. The organization’s nationwide collection of school supplies will be distributed to the children of military families as well as to all ranks of wounded, ill or injured and their families.

The organization says the event is made possible by Dollar Tree, SAIC and other local donors. It says this year’s campaign will distribute its 400,000th backpack since 2008.

Organization members say this year’s event looked a little different as it was in a drive-through format to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions.

Operation Homefront says it is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families to help them thrive.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.