Moran holds roundtable discussion with minority veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran held a roundtable discussion to address veteran equality with minority veterans.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, held a roundtable discussion to address veteran equality and ways the Department of Veterans Affairs can better serve minorities.

“Since America’s founding, women and minorities have served vital roles in our Armed Forces,” said Chairman Moran. “This roundtable discussion was an important step in identifying the significant barriers that women and minority veterans face. With both groups serving in greater numbers today than ever before, it is incumbent on us to make certain that these veterans feel welcome at VA facilities, the VA’s benefit programs work for them, and the VA is a system worthy of trust. There are many great things that happen at the VA every day, but even one case of sexual harassment or racial discrimination is too many and shapes the way minority veterans think about their VA. When it comes to serving and caring for those who have served, there is no room for anything less than excellence.”

Marri Krupco, Vice-Commander for the Department of Kansas American legion says the need for specialized care for minority veterans becomes more apparent each day.

“DAV has long advocated for more thorough data collection on minority veterans as a means of identifying, reducing and eliminating the disparities they face in healthcare access and outcomes,” said Marquis D. Barefield, Assistant National Legislative Director for Disabled American Veterans. “We appreciate Chairman Moran holding this roundtable and giving much-needed attention to this issue as we work together with the VA to equalize the system and better outcomes for all veteran populations.”

Maureen Elias, MA, Associate Legislative Director of Government Relations for Paralyzed Veterans of America says her organization is grateful for the opportunity to engage with the Senator and hopes it is the beginning of many much-needed conversations.

“I’m grateful to Chairman Jerry Moran, Ranking Member Jon Tester, and the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for holding this important discussion because the percentage of minority veterans have been accelerating from 22.4% in WWII to 35.1% in post 9/11, according to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics,” said Nestor Aliga, Col. (Ret.), Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans. “I’m hoping that today’s roundtable will result in more actionable team-based best-practices that maximizes resources from all levels of government and non-government, that will ultimately improve outreach and services to minorities, women, and all veterans. While I believe that we already know what to do, we now need to collaboratively do or put into action what we know while being mindful of diversity, equity, and inclusion principles.”

Moran says participants in the roundtable include:

Center for Minority Veterans

Office of Tribal Government Relations

Women’s Health Services

Center for Women Veterans

Office of Transition and Economic Development

Veterans Homeless Program

Office of Health Equity

National Mental Health Director Family Services, Women’s Mental Health, and Military Sexual Trauma

Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans

Disabled American Veterans

Veterans of Foreign Wars

VA Rural Health

American Legion

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America

Chief Consultant to the Deputy Under Secretary for Health

Military Officers Association of America

National Association of Minority Veterans

American GI Forum

American Legion Department of Kansas

American GI Forum

American Legion of Legion Department of Kansas

Asian-American Pacific Islander veteran

American Indian veteran

Alaska Native Veterans Association

National Council of Urban Indian Health

National Indian Health Board

Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.