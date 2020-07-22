Marshall leads bill protecting seniors from COVID-19 scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall has joined Congresswoman Robin Kelly to help introduce the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he has joined Congresswoman Robin Kelly to help introduce the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, which combats ongoing attempts to target senior citizens with scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is despicable that people would exploit the fear and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic to take advantage of vulnerable Americans,” Rep. Roger Marshall said. “Ensuring that all Americans have access to timely information about current scams as well as where to turn for help is important as we work to crack down on these predatory crimes. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to protect our senior citizens from fraud.”

“Our senior citizens have borne the brunt of this pandemic. Now, scammers and rip-off artists are targeting older Americans and preying on their fears related to COVID-19,” Rep. Robin Kelly said. “We have a moral obligation to stop these con artists by empowering seniors with facts and information while aggressively targeting criminals with all available FTC resources.”

Marshall says this legislation would direct the Federal Trade Commission to report to Congress on scams targeting seniors during the COVDI-19 pandemic, as well as update its website and distribute information protecting seniors from scams.

According to Marshall, this bill is the House companion to S.3824, a bill recently introduced by Senators Jerry Moran and Amy Klobuchar.

