Man killed in rollover accident in Jackson Co.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an early morning rollover in Jackson County.
Sheriff Tim Morse says around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were called to the 25000 block of K-62, south of the town of Soldier.
Morse said a Nissan Maxima was heading south when the vehicle left the road and rolled.
A male occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and baby were able to escape the vehicle.
No other information was released.
