Man killed in rollover accident in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an early morning rollover in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were called to the 25000 block of K-62, south of the town of Soldier.

Morse said a Nissan Maxima was heading south when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

A male occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and baby were able to escape the vehicle.

No other information was released.

