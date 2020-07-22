Man charged in early July murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been charged in relation to a slew of crimes committed in early July, including the murder of Harry T. Jenkins.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has charged Boisy Dean Barefield II in relation to a slew of crimes committed in early July, which include the murder of Harry T. Jenkins.

Kagay says on July 5, officers were dispatched to a home with reports of a domestic disturbance between Barefield and his ex-girlfriend. Reports say Barefield appeared a the residence unwanted, carrying a weapon and threatened his ex-girlfriend and had fled the scene before police arrived.

According to the DA, on July 13, officials were called to 1185 SW Clay with reports of a shooting, and upon arrival located Harry Jenkins, the resident of the home, dead on his front porch with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Officials also say they located Kari Reveles with a single gunshot wound to her side and transferred her to a local hospital for treatment.

Kagay says the investigation revealed the shooter left the residence in a vehicle that was later located but found to be disabled and empty a few blocks away. He says during the investigation law enforcement also gained knowledge of an unreported incident that happened on July 11.

Law enforcement officers say they learned that on July 11 Barefield had assaulted Reveles at the Traveler’s Inn.

Kagay says he has charged Barefield with the following charges:

July 5 Aggravated Assault (Level 7 Felony) Criminal Damage to Property (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor)

July 11 Domestic Battery (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor)

July 13 Murder in the First Degree, Premeditation (Off-Grid Felony) Murder In the First Degree, Committed during a Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony) Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Premeditation (Level 1 Felony) Aggravated Battery (Level 4 Felony) Aggravated Assault (Level 7 Felony) Criminal Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (Level 8 Felony)



According to Kagay, Barefield is in custody and being held on a $2,000,000 bond while his case has been set for a scheduling conference on July 30 at 1 p.m.

