KU football resumes workouts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The KU football team is back to workouts after temporarily suspending them July 3 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the most recent round of testing Saturday, four student-athlete tests came back positive. Ninety football student-athletes, staff and coaches were tested.

“The four individuals are currently following isolation protocols established by our health care physicians and public health professionals,” KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long said.

Long says the team will resume workouts Wednesday based upon recommendations from their physicians at Kansas Team Health.

