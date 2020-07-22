KSHSAA releases safety guidelines, delays fall sports start date decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas State High School Activities Association approved a slate of guidelines Wednesday for schools to consider when sports return.

“You’re mitigating risk you’re reducing the transmission of the droplets that may carry the COVID-19 disease,” KSHSAA director Bill Faflick said.

Among them: masks for coaches and all athletes not on the field of play, no more handshakes after games, equipment sanitizing protocols, huddles in rows rather than circles, and social distancing whenever possible...

“Our board is hoping to make sure that we maintain some semblance of competitive balance with a focus on still providing activity opportunities for kids, as soon as possible,” Faflick said.

The board also approved a remote learning policy, allowing students who opt to attend school online this year to still participate in KSHSAA activities.

As far as a fall sports start date, KSHSAA officials say want to hear from district superintendents before they make a decision.

“When are you planning to start school? And if activities were to begin before they, with you allow those activities to begin before your start date?” Faflick said.

KSHSAA hopes to have the responses back and make a decision sometime next week.

“The sooner we all do our part, the sooner school can begin and activities can resume, and we can be a healthier Kansas,” Faflick said.

