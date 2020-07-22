Kansas COVID-19 cases surge past 24,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen 308 COVID-19 related deaths and has 24,104 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state is seeing 308 COVID-19 related deaths and 24,104 confirmed cases, which is 770 more than it reported on Monday, July 20.

KDHE says county counts are as follows:

Allen – 11

Anderson – 24

Atchison – 48

Barber – 4

Barton – 74

Bourbon – 47

Brown – 25

Butler – 144

Chase – 6

Chautauqua – 5

Cherokee – 63

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 38

Clay – 13

Cloud – 26

Coffey – 62

Comanche – 3

Cowley – 117

Crawford – 360

Decatur - 5

Dickinson – 32

Doniphan – 34

Douglas – 552

Edwards – 9

Elk - 1

Ellis – 99

Ellsworth – 14

Finney – 1,595

Ford – 2,065

Franklin – 124

Geary – 160

Gove – 2

Graham - 10

Grant – 71

Gray – 44

Greeley - 3

Greenwood – 13

Hamilton – 38

Harper – 6

Harvey – 127

Haskell – 35

Hodgeman – 10

Jackson – 131

Jefferson – 44

Jewell – 5

Johnson – 4,158

Kearny – 53

Kingman - 5

Kiowa – 6

Labette – 103

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,333

Lincoln - 5

Linn – 25

Logan – 2

Lyon – 558

Marshall – 7

Marion – 36

McPherson – 118

Meade – 37

Miami – 89

Mitchell – 21

Montgomery – 106

Morris – 6

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 41

Neosho – 49

Ness – 5

Norton – 21

Osage – 32

Osborne – 3

Ottawa – 26

Pawnee – 7

Phillips – 36

Pottawatomie – 102

Pratt – 28

Reno – 179

Republic – 21

Rice – 16

Riley – 389

Rooks – 11

Rush - 5

Russell - 4

Saline – 284

Scott – 21

Sedgwick – 3,368

Seward – 1,067

Shawnee – 1,237

Sheridan – 7

Sherman – 9

Smith – 3

Stafford – 2

Stanton – 17

Stevens – 40

Sumner – 72

Thomas – 23

Trego – 3

Wabaunsee – 38

Washington – 2

Wichita - 1

Wilson – 7

Woodson – 10

Wyandotte – 3,937

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.