Kansas COVID-19 cases surge past 24,000

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Source: CDC/NIH/NIAID-RML/CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen 308 COVID-19 related deaths and has 24,104 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state is seeing 308 COVID-19 related deaths and 24,104 confirmed cases, which is 770 more than it reported on Monday, July 20.

KDHE says county counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 11
  • Anderson – 24
  • Atchison – 48
  • Barber – 4
  • Barton – 74
  • Bourbon – 47
  • Brown – 25
  • Butler – 144
  • Chase – 6
  • Chautauqua – 5
  • Cherokee – 63
  • Cheyenne – 2
  • Clark – 38
  • Clay – 13
  • Cloud – 26
  • Coffey – 62
  • Comanche – 3
  • Cowley – 117
  • Crawford – 360
  • Decatur - 5
  • Dickinson – 32
  • Doniphan – 34
  • Douglas – 552
  • Edwards – 9
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 99
  • Ellsworth – 14
  • Finney – 1,595
  • Ford – 2,065
  • Franklin – 124
  • Geary – 160
  • Gove – 2
  • Graham - 10
  • Grant – 71
  • Gray – 44
  • Greeley - 3
  • Greenwood – 13
  • Hamilton – 38
  • Harper – 6
  • Harvey – 127
  • Haskell – 35
  • Hodgeman – 10
  • Jackson – 131
  • Jefferson – 44
  • Jewell – 5
  • Johnson – 4,158
  • Kearny – 53
  • Kingman - 5
  • Kiowa – 6
  • Labette – 103
  • Lane – 5
  • Leavenworth – 1,333
  • Lincoln - 5
  • Linn – 25
  • Logan – 2
  • Lyon – 558
  • Marshall – 7
  • Marion – 36
  • McPherson – 118
  • Meade – 37
  • Miami – 89
  • Mitchell – 21
  • Montgomery – 106
  • Morris – 6
  • Morton – 7
  • Nemaha – 41
  • Neosho – 49
  • Ness – 5
  • Norton – 21
  • Osage – 32
  • Osborne – 3
  • Ottawa – 26
  • Pawnee – 7
  • Phillips – 36
  • Pottawatomie – 102
  • Pratt – 28
  • Reno – 179
  • Republic – 21
  • Rice – 16
  • Riley – 389
  • Rooks – 11
  • Rush - 5
  • Russell - 4
  • Saline – 284
  • Scott – 21
  • Sedgwick – 3,368
  • Seward – 1,067
  • Shawnee – 1,237
  • Sheridan – 7
  • Sherman – 9
  • Smith – 3
  • Stafford – 2
  • Stanton – 17
  • Stevens – 40
  • Sumner – 72
  • Thomas – 23
  • Trego – 3
  • Wabaunsee – 38
  • Washington – 2
  • Wichita - 1
  • Wilson – 7
  • Woodson – 10
  • Wyandotte – 3,937

For more information visit the KDHE website.

