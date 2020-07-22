Kansas COVID-19 cases surge past 24,000
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen 308 COVID-19 related deaths and has 24,104 positive cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state is seeing 308 COVID-19 related deaths and 24,104 confirmed cases, which is 770 more than it reported on Monday, July 20.
KDHE says county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 11
- Anderson – 24
- Atchison – 48
- Barber – 4
- Barton – 74
- Bourbon – 47
- Brown – 25
- Butler – 144
- Chase – 6
- Chautauqua – 5
- Cherokee – 63
- Cheyenne – 2
- Clark – 38
- Clay – 13
- Cloud – 26
- Coffey – 62
- Comanche – 3
- Cowley – 117
- Crawford – 360
- Decatur - 5
- Dickinson – 32
- Doniphan – 34
- Douglas – 552
- Edwards – 9
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 99
- Ellsworth – 14
- Finney – 1,595
- Ford – 2,065
- Franklin – 124
- Geary – 160
- Gove – 2
- Graham - 10
- Grant – 71
- Gray – 44
- Greeley - 3
- Greenwood – 13
- Hamilton – 38
- Harper – 6
- Harvey – 127
- Haskell – 35
- Hodgeman – 10
- Jackson – 131
- Jefferson – 44
- Jewell – 5
- Johnson – 4,158
- Kearny – 53
- Kingman - 5
- Kiowa – 6
- Labette – 103
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,333
- Lincoln - 5
- Linn – 25
- Logan – 2
- Lyon – 558
- Marshall – 7
- Marion – 36
- McPherson – 118
- Meade – 37
- Miami – 89
- Mitchell – 21
- Montgomery – 106
- Morris – 6
- Morton – 7
- Nemaha – 41
- Neosho – 49
- Ness – 5
- Norton – 21
- Osage – 32
- Osborne – 3
- Ottawa – 26
- Pawnee – 7
- Phillips – 36
- Pottawatomie – 102
- Pratt – 28
- Reno – 179
- Republic – 21
- Rice – 16
- Riley – 389
- Rooks – 11
- Rush - 5
- Russell - 4
- Saline – 284
- Scott – 21
- Sedgwick – 3,368
- Seward – 1,067
- Shawnee – 1,237
- Sheridan – 7
- Sherman – 9
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 2
- Stanton – 17
- Stevens – 40
- Sumner – 72
- Thomas – 23
- Trego – 3
- Wabaunsee – 38
- Washington – 2
- Wichita - 1
- Wilson – 7
- Woodson – 10
- Wyandotte – 3,937
For more information visit the KDHE website.
