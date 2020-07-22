Advertisement

K-State’s Peyton Williams nominated for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award

(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State and Topeka-native Peyton Williams has been nominated by K-State Athletics for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year honor.

Williams is one of 259 other nominees from NCAA Division-I schools. She competed in basketball and volleyball while in Manhattan.

The two-sport star is one of 128 nominees from three NCAA divisions that competed in multiple sports during their careers.

As a women’s basketball and volleyball student-athlete, Williams was the first student-athlete in Big 12 history to earn All-Big 12 honors in both women’s basketball and volleyball during her career. Among her many women’s basketball honors, Williams was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team recipient and named to every national award watch list during the 2019-20 season.

Williams completed her career as the first player in program history with the combination of 1,500 or more points, 900 or more rebounds, 200 or more assists, 150 or more steals and 100 or more blocks. She ranks among the top-15 in program history for career points (9th; 1,553), rebounds (3rd; 967), blocks (5th; 119), field goals made (10th; 585) and free throws made (5th; 333).

In volleyball, Williams garnered 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team and was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2017.

In addition to her on-court honors in both sports, Williams was just as stellar as a double major in anthropology and international studies with a minor in political science. Prior to her graduation in May,  she collected a number of academic honors including: 2020 Senior CLASS Award All-America Second Team (women’s basketball), 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team (women’s basketball), four CoSIDA Academic All-District VII honors (women’s basketball and volleyball), six-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team, a two-time Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the 2019 Big 12/Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient and 2016-17 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team.

Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Member schools are encouraged to honor their top graduating female college athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year Award. Schools can recognize two nominees if at least one is a woman of color or international student-athlete.

Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. All nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, will be considered by a selection committee. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.

