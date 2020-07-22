K-State uses AI to find promising drugs for COVID-19 treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A K-State led consortium is using artificial intelligence to find promising drugs for CVOID-19 treatment.

Kansas State University says it is now leading a research consortium focusing gon speeding up research for COVID-19 drug treatments and is making all its findings freely available to researchers worldwide.

Ho-Leung Ng, K-State associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, says he is the founder of the Open Source COVID-19, or OSC19, research consortium that is using computational chemistry to minimize the traditional, slow research lab work for COVID-19 drug treatments.

K-State says other host universities include the Wistar Insitute in Philadelphia and the University of Toronto in Canda, while the sponsor of the research is Intel.

Ng says until a vaccine for the virus is found and proven both safe and broadly effective, pharmaceutical treatments are urgently needed.

According to Ng, a focus of OSC19 is Mpro protease, an enzyme controlling viral replication. He says researchers can stop SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from replicating by disrupting the function of the enzyme. He says the challenge is to find pharmaceuticals that can safely cause disruption.

“We are using artificial intelligence — AI — to design covalent inhibitors for COVID-19,” Ng said. “Our efforts are based on deep learning and generative AI modeling.”

Ng says the OSC19 deep learning research effort fields known pharmaceuticals, ones that doctors have a good handle on safety, against the Mpro protease. He says once effective drugs are found, OSC19 will also screen chemically similar molecules to identify novel pharmaceuticals.

According to Ng, with a collection of promising potential drugs, success against coronavirus increases compared to identifying a single potential drug.

“Our current computational and experimental results are that GC376 and boceprevir are the most promising for potential chemical optimization,” Ng said. “We are currently synthesizing and testing analogs of these two drugs against COVID-19.”

GC376 is an experimental veterinary antiviral drug previously developed by Yunjeong Kim and Kyeong-OK “KC” Chang at K-State and William Groutas at Wichita State University and is licensed by Anivive Lifesciences. Boceprevir is an FDA-approved drug for hepatitis C.

K-State says the OSC19 generative AI modeling research effort is in its early stages and researchers are still identifying which anti-COVDI-19 molecules exhibit the necessary chemical properties, such as solubility, low toxicity and drug activity.

Ng says an advantage of this approach is that it helps researchers move away from conventional molecules to those that experienced professionals would not have predicted.

“Our best results are molecules that are not easily synthesized,” Ng said. “These results are still useful because a human expert can identify similar molecules that can be prepared in the laboratory.”

According to Ng, potential pharmaceuticals identified by OSC19 are currently being synthesized by collaborating partners. He says while early results are promising, they are not yet ready for clinical testing.

The University says experimental validation of OSC19 compounds by enzyme assays, crystallography and antiviral activity is being led by Troy Messick at the Wistar Institute.

Ng says he presented OSC19 research results at the Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Researcher’s International E-Conference on Recent Trends in Drug Discovery, Diagnostics and Therapeutics in early June which had a special emphasis on COVID-19.

