Judge finds defendant competent in store clerk stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County District Court judge found a 35-year-old man on Wednesday, July 22, competent to proceed in a case in which he is charged with stabbing a convenience store clerk in 2019.

Anthony R. Downing is charged with attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon within 10 years, according to district court records.

Based on a diagnosis of Downing at the Larned State Security Hospital, District Court Judge Cheryl Rios found Downing to be competent to proceed in the case.

After finding Downing competent to proceed in his case, the judge scheduled the defendant to appear at a criminal assignment docket on August 13.

At this point, jury trials haven't resumed in Kansas courts based on orders from the Kansas Supreme Court. The orders are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trials might resume in late August or early September.

On May 8, 2019, a clerk at the Kwik Shop, 1700 S. Topeka Boulevard, was stabbed a number of times at about 4:15 a.m.

The clerk was found down behind the counter and initially was hospitalized in serious condition.

Following a brief investigation and interviews of witnesses, Topeka police found Downing at S.W. 17th and Western.

Police have confirmed that Downing was convicted of the April 6, 2013, stabbing of a then-26-year-old man, who was stabbed outside what then was the Dillon grocery store at 1400 S.W. Huntoon.

In that incident, officers were called to the grocery store at 6:52 a.m., and Downing was taken into custody 10 minutes later near S.W. Huntoon and Polk.

In that case, Downing pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to court records.

Downing was sentenced to six years in prison on April 18, 2014, and was ordered to pay restitution of $100,878, court records said. Downing was released from prison on August 28, 2018, Kansas Department of Corrections records said.

The Kansas Supreme Court denied Downing’s appeal of the sentence in the 2014 conviction, court records said.

