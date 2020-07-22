Advertisement

HHHS receives $6,000 grant

Helping hands humane society has received a $6,000 grant to help shelter animals.(HHHS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Banfield Foundation has granted $6,000 to homeless animals at the Helping Hands Humane Society.

The Helping Hands Human Society says it has received a $6,000 grant from the Banfield Foundation, the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital, to help the humane society rebuild its capacity for care after financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our work cannot be put on pause during the pandemic, even though we’ve had to cancel several in-person fundraisers and community events,” says Grace Clinton, HHHS’s Director of Business Development and Special Events. “That means that even though lost and homeless animals continue entering the shelter looking for refuge and care, we aren’t receiving as many donations as we would during a typical year. This grant from Banfield Foundation will help bridge that gap of funding so that we can continue to give all animals the vaccinations they need, purchase the proper anesthetics for spay, neuter, and other surgeries, provide heartworm treatment to animals who test positive, and give important pain and other medications to pets in need.”

HHHS says animals have already begun to receive the benefits of this grant.

According to HHHS Roma, a 10-year-old Domestic Shorthair cat who was surrendered to the shelter in July due to his previous owners no longer being able to afford care for him, received a rabies vaccination thanks to the grant money.

HHHS says Odessa, a 3-month-old Pit Bull puppy benefited by also receiving her vaccinations thanks to the grant. It says both animals are now up and ready for adoption.

HHHS says the grant is covering the cost of vaccines and dozens more to help homeless pets at the shelter.

