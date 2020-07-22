Advertisement

Good Kid Abby Simpson loves sign language

Good Kid Abby Simpson loves promoting and teaching sign language.
Good Kid Abby Simpson loves promoting and teaching sign language.(USD 345)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Abby Simpson, a student at Seaman Middle School, has been named as the 2020 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award recipient for the state of Kansas by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

The Billy Michal Student Leadership Award is given annually to one student from each state and the District of Columbia who demonstrates the American Spirit in his or her community.

Abby began learning American Sign Language (ASL) while in elementary school. Through learning ASL and her research about its history, Abby became aware of the importance of sign language and the role sign language can play in teaching acceptance, tolerance, and understanding diversity. As a seventh grader, she successfully petitioned school administrators to create an American Sign Language elective class. Abby teamed up with another student who knows ASL to teach the entirety of the elective course, with faculty supervision. Over 150 students have had the opportunity to learn ASL because of Abby’s work in creating and teaching this class.

Outside of school, Abby is active in the ASL community. She has served as an interpreter for members of her church who are deaf or hard of hearing and has interpreted at various summer camps. She continues to be involved with numerous groups in the Topeka, Lawrence, and Kansas City area, teaching and promoting ASL.

“Abby Simpson is a student leader who has broken barriers in her community and who exemplifies the ideals of the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award,” said teacher Kyle Johnson. “Abby is an exceptional student and an exceptional leader. Her work to promote tolerance through the teaching of American Sign Language at Seaman Middle School and the north Topeka community is the quintessence of the American spirit.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good Kids

Good Kid wants birthday gifts that will help others

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
Good Kid Brogan Meier

Veterans

Community honors WWII vet on his 95th birthday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A World War II veteran was acknowledged at his home today with a surprise drive-by birthday celebration.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.

News

Crews test new Evergy Plaza fountain

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter and Melissa Brunner
Topekans can beat the heat this summer with a new water feature in the Evergy Plaza downtown.

Latest News

Community

Coffeyville receives over $8,000 for community development says Watkins

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Steve Watkins says the USDA will be investing $8,300 for community development in the city of Coffeyville.

Good Kids

Lawrence Good Kids project work will reach the Smithsonian

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
Lili Christensen and Zora Lotton-Barker's project on dance master Alvin Ailey will be showcased in the Smithsonian's African-American Museum in Washington.

Good Kids

Annual Art Contest shows off the talents of our Good Kids

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
Only one, the Best of Show Winner, was able to visit for an interview as Seaman District Elementary students compete in a yearly contest at Yingling's Auto.

Good Kids

Good Kids continues the search for great 2020 yearbook photos

Updated: May. 19, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
And Ralph salutes the Seaman High students who put in a lot of work this year, asking lawmakers to make Election Days in Kansas a state holiday.

Good Kids

Good Kid Alex Stewart wrapping up terrific times at Topeka High

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
This talented singer and actor will now take the stage as a student at Emporia State this fall.

Good Kids

Two Good Kids work hard, at Project Pick Me Up

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
Meet these two sophomores featured in this week's report to open the month of May, and their cards and facemasks help them reach out to frontline workers.