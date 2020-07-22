Geary Co. sees eight new positive COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has seen eight new positive cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, July 21.

Geary County Health Department says it has seen eight new cases for Wednesday, July 22, bringing the county’s total count to 104.

GCHD says the infected individuals are self-quarantining at home and contact tracing is underway.

According to the health department, the patients are a 23-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 69-year-old male, a 41-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 26-year-old female and a 48-year-old female.

The county says it now has 1 COVID-19 related death, 25 active cases and 79 recovered cases.

