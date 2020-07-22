Friends of the Kaw members canoe their way to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Friends of the Kaw group made a brief stop Wednesday morning in Topeka as they paddled their way down the Kansas River.

The seven-member group is in the midst of a nine-day, 173-mile canoe trip down the entire length of the Kansas River.

The trek started Friday in Junction City, wherer the Kansas River begins. The trip is scheduled to end Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan.

On Wednesday morning, the canoeists reached what they said was the approximate midway point of their trip when they rowed ashore at the boat ramp at Kaw River State Park, 5630 S.W. 6th Ave.

Group members said they want their trip to draw attention to the Kansas River Water Trail and show its potential as a recreational area, while also promoting the important role it plays as a primary source of drinking water for some 800,000 Kansas residents.

Brad Loveless, secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism was among the approximate 35 people on hand to welcome the group to Kaw River State Park around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Loveless said it was an “exciting day” as members of the Friends of the Kaw organization showcased the Kansas River, which was flowing fast after recent rainfall.

“They’re canoeing to celebrate the river and point out the value of it,” Loveless said, “and we’re here to celebrate with them.”

Loveless said the river has been “really stable this year. It bounced up a little bit with the recent rains that we’ve had, but it’s still beautiful today.”

Dawn Buehler, of Eudora, riverkeeper for the Friends of the Kaw group, said the group members have enjoyed visiting with residents of towns along the Kansas River.

Buehler, who is one of the canoeists, said she is hopeful additional development can be made to enhance recreational opportunities along the Kansas River, which also is known as the “Kaw.”

At present, there are 19 public access points along the Kansas River.

Buehler, who turns 52 on Thursday, said she’d like to see improvements including additional lighting and lockers for canoe storage along the river’s access points.

The canoe group picked up a couple of new members Wednesday morning during their approximate 30-minute stop at Kaw River State Park.

Loveless and Ted Daughety, husband of Gov. Laura Kelly, joined the group for the two-mile canoe trip from Kaw River State Park to the Kansas River weir near N.W. 15th and Saline.

The group was to continue canoeing east on the Kansas River on Wednesday, planning to stop for the night near Lecompton.

For more information, visit the Friends of the Kaw Facebook page.

