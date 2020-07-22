Advertisement

Former Lyons man sentenced for child pornography

Prison
Prison(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Kansas man was sentenced to prison for uploading child pornography to an online account.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a former Kansas man was sentenced on Wednesday, July 22, to 10 years in federal prison for uploading child pornography to his Yahoo Messenger account.

McAllister says Kenneth Herd, 55, formerly of Lyons, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting child pornography.

According to McAllister, in his plea, Herd admitted that Yahoo reported him to Cyber Tip Report where investigators then used Herd’s IP address to track the account to him at an address in Lyons.

McAllister says Herd now lives in Chandler, Oklahoma.

McAllister says he is grateful for the work of the KBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart on this case.

