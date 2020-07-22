Advertisement

First Congressional District Republican Primary forum

Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann and Jerry Molstad
Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann and Jerry Molstad
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - The Republicans vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat are going head-to-head Wednesday night in a forum hosted by WIBW sister station, KWCH in Wichita.

The forum featured Republican candidates Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann and Jerry Molstad.

The fourth GOP candidate, Michael Soetaert, declined to attend.

The forum will be held at 6:30p.m. You can watch it by clicking HERE.

LIVE: The Republicans vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat are going head-to-head in a candidate forum. #ksleg

Posted by WIBW on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

