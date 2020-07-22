First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - The Democrats vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat went head to head Tuesday night in a forum hosted by KWCH.

The forum featured Democratic candidates Kali Barnett and Christy Cauble Davis.

The candidates first answered questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic including the response on the national, state and local levels, what should be done to slow the spread of COVID-19, whether the candidates would support another stimulus payment to individuals, mandating masks and how to get children back into the classrooms safely.

Other questions the candidates tackled during the forum were on rural health, agricultural issues, the Black Lives Matter Movement and calls to defund the police.

Republican candidates - Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann and Jerry Molstad will meet on Wednesday at 6;30 p.m. on KWCH, the KSCW and WIBW.

