Dr. Norman cancels COVID-19 news conference

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman has canceled his Wednesday, July 22, COVID-19 news conference.

Dr. Lee Norman says he will not be holding his 2 p.m. news conference on Wednesday, July 22.

Updated 12:42 p.m.

Dr. Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Dr. Lee Norman will hold a COVID-19 news conference to give Kansans the latest updates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, says he will be giving a COVID-19 news conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

Dr. Norman says he will be updating Kansans on the latest data surrounding COVID-19.

You can watch live here, or on the WIBW Facebook page.

