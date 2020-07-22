Advertisement

Delayed 2016 T-WORKS project finally underway

(WTOK)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. 50 T-WORKS project in Lyon County is finally underway.

Governor Laura Kelly and KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz broke ground on a U.S. 50 Highway expansion project on Monday, July 19.

Governor Kelly says the project was announced under the previous transportation program, T-WORKS, and delayed in 2016 due to transfers from the State Highway Fund.

“From Day One, my administration committed to rebuilding our infrastructure and putting an end to using critical transportation dollars to cover the state’s unpaid debts,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Transportation investments don’t just create short-term construction jobs, they have the ability to change the long-term economic outcomes for communities that have lost population and businesses. Because of our commitment to fiscal responsibility, we will not only be able to restore what we’ve lost but also to make new investments that will deliver the future Kansans deserve.”

According to the Governor, the project will span from Road E5 to a half-mile east of Road F in Lyon Co. and will widen the highway to 4 lanes for one mile. She says this stretch of highway carries the most truck traffic of any 2 lane highway in the state and improvements are also being made to the Road E5 and Road F intersections.

“This project will greatly improve safety and enhance economic development opportunities,” said Senator Jeff Longbine. “It will also serve a future commercial and industrial growth area.”

The Governor says this project was selected for construction in 2011 and community members have long fought for its completion.

“We recognize the important role transportation investments can play in our state’s economic recovery and we’re doing all we can to accelerate the delivery of our remaining T-WORKS and future IKE projects,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “We look forward to working with communities to deliver more great projects like this one for Kansas soon.”

Kelly says Koss Construction Company of Topeka is the primary contractor on the $7.8 million improvement project.

