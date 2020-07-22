Convicted sex offender from Manhattan sentenced to prison for child porn possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A convicted sex offender from Manhattan was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Bryan S. Duncan, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said.

The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

In his plea, Duncan admitted that undercover investigators downloaded child pornography from his account via a peer-to-peer file-sharing program. When investigators served a search warrant at Duncan’s home in Manhattan, they found electronic devices containing 450 video files.

McAllister says Duncan had a previous child pornography conviction from 2005.

