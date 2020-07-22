Advertisement

Convicted sex offender from Manhattan sentenced to prison for child porn possession

A 35-year-old Manhattan man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, authorities said. (MGN Image)
A 35-year-old Manhattan man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, authorities said. (MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A convicted sex offender from Manhattan was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Bryan S. Duncan, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said.

The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

In his plea, Duncan admitted that undercover investigators downloaded child pornography from his account via a peer-to-peer file-sharing program. When investigators served a search warrant at Duncan’s home in Manhattan, they found electronic devices containing 450 video files.

McAllister says Duncan had a previous child pornography conviction from 2005.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends of the Kaw members canoe their way to Topeka

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Members of the Friends of the Kaw group reached Topeka on Wednesday morning during its nine-day, 173-mile canoe trip from Junction City to Kansas City, Kan., which is scheduled to end on Saturday.

News

'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair - photography and Cloverbud judging

News

Royals Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Royals announced that outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

RCPD searching for missing Manhattan woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Officials in Riley County are searching for a woman last seen over the weekend.

News

WATCH LIVE: KSBE meets to vote on Gov. Kelly’s school reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education will meet to discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s school reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Man killed in rollover accident in Jackson Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
One man is dead after an early morning rollover in Jackson County.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Back to more seasonal temperatures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Storm chances will be minimal and isolated until early next week

News

Topeka City Council approves ban of no knock warrants

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Topeka police policy against no-knock search warrants is now city ordinance. The practice has been part of national discussions over police reforms.

News

Topeka City Council approves ban of no knock warrants

Updated: 13 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Conservative PACs denounce Sunflower State PAC

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A group of conservative committees have joined each other in denouncing the newly formed Sunflower State PAC.