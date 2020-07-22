Advertisement

Conservative PACs denounce Sunflower State PAC

An ad funded by a new PAC makes claims against U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of conservative committees have joined each other in denouncing the newly formed Sunflower State PAC.

Family Policy Alliance of Kansas, Kansans for Life PAC, and Family Research Council Action PAC claim the Sunflower State PAC has strong democratic ties, including the director’s previous work for Kathleen Sebelius, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders.

“With the thin pro-life majority in the US Senate and the Supreme Court of the United States hanging in the balance, Chuck Schumer and abortion forces are working overtime to undermine the strongest positioned pro-life candidate, Dr. Roger Marshall,” KFL PAC Manager Melissa Leach said. “Don’t fall for the pro-abortion deception. Continue to support Dr. Roger Marshall.”

The groups accuse the Sunflower State PAC of attempting to undermine Congressman Roger Marshall’s campaign, which all three groups have endorsed.

“This is a critical hour for our country and Americans are looking for bold leaders who are willing to stand for faith, family and freedom,” FRC Action Vice President Brent Keilen said. “Throughout his tenure in Congress, Dr. Roger Marshall has been a steadfast voice in favor of our religious liberty, the sanctity of life and family values. FRC Action PAC is confident Dr. Marshall will continue his strong record in support of faith, family and freedom in the United States Senate.” 

The groups specifically mention a political ad they call an “attack ad” aimed at Marshall.

“With slightly over two weeks to go until the Kansas primary, this attack ad is not meant as support for conservative values: it’s a clear attempt by leading Democrats to prop up their preferred candidate for the general election,” Brittany Jones, of the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas, said. “The U.S. Senate is the only thing standing against a legislative take over by radical leftists in Congress. Roger Marshall is the candidate who can protect hard won conservative victories in the U.S. Senate. Conservatives in Kansas should not hand the party of Chuck Schumer over to its chosen candidate but should instead examine Roger Marshall’s proven voting record of supporting life, religious freedom and the family.”

