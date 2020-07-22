Child behavior expert says acknowledging uncertainty is key in helping kids head back to school amid pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As school districts prepare for what classrooms will look like during the upcoming academic year, children may wonder about the changes they will see.

While parents also may be dealing with unknowns about the school year, they’re also trying to help guide their kids through the transition.

“I’m pretty open with my kids so I talk to them kind of like adults and they understand stuff pretty well I know that some people maybe don’t handle it the same way but my kids understand there’s a weird epidemic right now that we’ve never had to deal with and just kind of have to roll with the punches, they’re pretty accepting,” Sterling Williams who is the father of three said.

Derek Harrison, the father of an incoming fifth grader said his son adjusted well to remote learning, but hopes he’ll soon be able to see his friends.

“He understands I think that things are kind of different for everybody so the stuff that’s affecting him I think he knows it’s affecting everyone else, too.”

Jennie Watson, the School Based Services Manager at Family Service and Guidance Center (FSGC) in Topeka said it’s important for parents to acknowledge the uncertainties about the changes coming to the school year with honesty.

“If we don’t say anything about it at all it might feel more scary than if we’re saying, ‘hey, because of what’s been going on some changes have been made and this is what we know so far and kind of go from there'.”

While schools might implement more remote learning, easing kids into a back to school routine like any other year can help them get ready for the year with confidence.

It’s also important to make room for breaks like during a regular school day.

“The more that we can try to develop, consistency, routine and schedule and opportunities for our kids throughout the day the better off they’re going to be.”

Watson said kids do not need to be alone in the remote learning process.

“I would encourage parents as much as they can to have communication with the school: email the teacher, introduce yourself and encourage them to let you know how your kid’s doing and if there’s anything you can do to help.”

Finding opportunities to learn in everyday life can also help keep a child’s mind stimulated.

“It’s important that we realize that learning happens everywhere for the young minds and to embrace those opportunities let them help you , slow down and give them opportunities to learn and be part of the process while trying to reinforce or create routines.”

Watson said it’s important to not undermine how kids feel about the changes.

“With validation we often miss the boat with how important that is because kids don’t know if that’s ‘normal’ to feel that way or not and unfortunately because adults get caught up in what they’re doing at no fault, or blame or shame we get caught up in our real adult problems and we’re like ‘you’re fine, stop’ the kind of language comes out and the kids feel devalued. "

According to Watson, giving kids positive affirmations about how their doing can also ease their stresses.

Additionally, it’s important parents take care of themselves so everyone can transition back to school, even while at home, smoothly.

”We have to make sure our cup is full so we can help out the people around us and this has been going on a long time.”

Parents can find more information about helping kids get back to school during the pandemic on FSGC’s website.

FSGC is also hosting a “Helping Your Child Transition Back to School” remote parent workshop on July 30 from 6:30-7:00 PM.

Registration can be done here.

