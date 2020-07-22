Advertisement

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon celebrates after a teammate's basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon celebrates after a teammate's basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

The tournament was originally planned to be played near the world-famous Seven Miles Beach in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Kansas State is one of eight schools scheduled to tip off in the tournament, running from November 23-25. Other competing schools include La Salle, Miami (Fla.), Nevada, Northern Iowa, Ole Miss, Oregon State and Western Kentucky.

“The Cayman Islands Government will be implementing a phased re-opening of its borders in the final quarter of this year that also involves a five-day self-quarantine for each visitor,” said Joe Wright, Chief Executive Officer for CaymaxSports. “Any adjustments made to this phased approach will depend on the results of the first phase.

“Although these conditions do not make it possible for this year’s tournament to be held in Cayman, we completely understand and respect the Government’s decision and approach. The Cayman Islands Government has done a phenomenal job in suppressing and controlling the COVID-19 disease and we commend them for that. We look forward to bringing the tournament back to the Cayman Islands in 2021.”

Game times will be scheduled at a later date.

Tickets for the Cayman Islands Classic will go on sale later this summer. For more information on the tournament, please visit www.caymanislandsclassic.com.

