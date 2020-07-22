Advertisement

1st Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview district judge nominees

File
File(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will hold public interviews for district judge nominees.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet Tuesday, July 28, to interview six nominees to fill a district judge position in Leavenworth County which was created by the July 17 retirement of Judge Michael Gibbens.

The Commission says it will meet at 9 a.m. in the Leavenworth Justice Center and interviews are open to the public.

The Commission says the interview schedule is as follows:

  • 9 a.m.
    • Keyta D. Kelly, Tonganoxie, private practice lawyer
  • 9:30 a.m.
    • Pamela Campbell Burton, Leavenworth, private practice lawyer
  • 10 a.m.
    • Joan M. Lowdon, Bonner Springs, deputy county attorney, Leavenworth County
  • 10:30 a.m.
    • Break
  • 10:45 a.m.
    • Natalie M. Teemer Washington, Leavenworth, private practice lawyer
  • 11:15 a.m.
    • Michael G. Jones, Lansing, private practice lawyer
  • 11:45 a.m.
    • John R. Kurth, Atchison, private practice lawyer and municipal judge for the city of Elwood

The Commission says it will select three to five nominees whose names will be sent to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. Governor Laura Kelly will have 60 days to make an appointment.

According to Kansas Law, after serving a year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

Kansas law says nominees for district judges must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state of Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The Commission says it consists of Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Julia Clem of Atchison, Rosemary Nies of Atchison, Todd Thompson of Basehor, G. Ronald Bates Jr. of Leavenworth, Mark Preisinger of Leavenworth, Kevin Reardon of Leavenworth, Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie and Geoffrey Sonntag of Tonganoxie.

