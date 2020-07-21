Advertisement

Watkins’ Burial Benefits Bill gets first hearing in Veterans’ Affairs

Scotty Smith / KTUU
Scotty Smith / KTUU (KTUU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill for burial benefits for veterans introduced by Representative Steve Watkins is getting its first hearing in Veterans’ Affairs.

Congressman Steve Watkins says he supports the legislation he introduced, the Veterans Burial Benefit Correction Act, during the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability and Memorial Affairs Legislative Hearing.

“I am honored to testify on one of the bills being considered by the subcommittee, my legislation, H.R. 6060, the Veterans Burial Benefit Correction Act,” says Watkins. “It is our duty to ensure not only reasonable access to a cemetery but proper burial and memorialization of our nation’s heroes, without adding financial burden to their families. The Veterans Burial Benefit Correction Act is common-sense legislation that creates parity for the OBR benefit and is an important step in ensuring consistent burial benefits.”

To see the hearing visit the Committee’s YouTube channel.

