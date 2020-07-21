Watkins blames staff for illegal filing, spent 7 months delaying investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Steve Watkins attempted to blame staff for alleged illegal filing felonies and spent seven months delaying and obstructing the investigation.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says in a 30-page response that further evidence has come to light in the indictment of Congressman Steve Watkins showing Watkins attempted to blame staff for his alleged felonies and interfered with the investigation to delay a ruling.

Kagay’s response details conversations with Watkins in which Watkins “denied completing the documents in question that had the incorrect address listed. He informed Detective Dicken that one of his staffers completed the forms, but he did not know which one.”

According to the timeline outlined in Kagay’s report, Watkins also spent seven months delaying and obstructing the progress of the investigation.

“It is unconscionable that a congressman would stoop to the level of throwing his own staff under the bus rather than owning up to his own actions. As more and more details come to light it is abundantly clear that Watkins has a distinct pattern of spinning lies and blaming others, rather than taking responsibility,” says Jake LaTurner, Watkins’ Republican challenger. “If the facts are as Steve suggests them to be, he should have been able to clear this up in an afternoon.”

