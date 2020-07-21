US House passes bill to aid first responders’ families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill aimed at supporting the families of first responders killed or disabled by COVID-19 unanimously passed through the US House of Representatives Monday.

The ‘SAFR’ act makes it easier for first-responders’ families to receive federal benefits if they are killed or permanently disabled by the virus. Current federal law provides death and disability benefits to survivors of police officers or first responders that die or become disabled from a work-related event.

However, evidence must be provided before the benefits kick in. That’s where the ‘SAFR’ Act steps in. It establishes a temporary presumption that a first responder contracted the virus while on duty if they are diagnosed with it within 45 days after their last shift.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who joined 51 other attorney generals in a letter urging Congress to pass the bill in May, praised the bill.

“This measure recognizes the sacrifices that our nation’s first responders are making to protect the public’s safety and provide life-saving care during these challenging times,” Schmidt said. “Sadly, our frontline workers can become victims themselves. This act will ensure they and their families are treated fairly and not subjected to undue bureaucratic delays in their time of need.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.