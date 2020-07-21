Tuesday forecast: Isolated showers continue to diminish this afternoon with late day sun possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midday Update: After some areas especially south of I-70 got 2-6″ of rainfall last night into early this morning, isolated showers will continue through mid-afternoon with most spots dry and even the chance for some late day sun.

After the widespread rain that occurred last night into early this morning, we’ll remain in the unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week with several rain chances however models are leaning more toward the overall coverage more isolated to at best scattered. Low confidence on specific details so we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast with the details on a day by day basis. We’ll also have to wait and see if the models are handling today’s rain well because the short term models didn’t handle the rain well yesterday so am a little hesitant to be overly confident with the forecast even what to expect today so monitoring the radar is going to be key.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Isolated showers with a few t-storms possible through mid-afternoon with gradual clearing in some areas. Highs will range from the low 80s to as hot as 87° depending how much clearing occurs. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers/storms late. Think most spots will be dry and there’s the potential it remains dry for all of northeast Kansas tonight. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow: Will keep a chance of showers/storms all day with uncertainty on exactly when the best chance of rain will occur and when. Right now models are leaning toward the afternoon. Highs will start to get back up in the mid-upper 80s.

Models are in a slightly better agreement on a storm chance for Thursday so have added that to the forecast but left Friday dry as was the case yesterday. Highs will remain near 90° to end the week. With more sun by the weekend, highs will be able to get closer to the mid 90s. Heat indices will likely be in the triple digits this weekend.

Taking Action:

Low confidence on the timing and location of where the rain and storms will be for the remainder of the week including this afternoon. What does that mean? Stay updated with the forecast each day and keep an eye on the radar.

Conditional risk for storms Tuesday afternoon. Risk for hail/wind. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat for storms Wednesday/Wednesday night. Conditional risk with uncertainty on how widespread the storms will be (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

