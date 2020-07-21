Tuesday evening forecast: A few storms tomorrow afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the widespread rain that occurred last night into early this morning, we’ll remain in the unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week with several rain chances.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers/storms late. Think most spots will be dry and there’s the potential it remains dry for all of northeast Kansas tonight. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow: Will keep a chance of showers/storms all day with uncertainty on exactly when the best chance of rain will occur and when. Right now models are leaning toward the afternoon. Highs will start to get back up in the mid-upper 80s.

Models are in a slightly better agreement on a storm chance for Thursday so have added that to the forecast but left Friday dry as was the case yesterday. Highs will remain near 90° to end the week. With more sun by the weekend, highs will be able to get closer to the mid 90s. Heat indices will likely be in the triple digits this weekend.

Conditional risk for storms Tuesday afternoon. Risk for hail/wind. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat for storms Wednesday/Wednesday night. Conditional risk with uncertainty on how widespread the storms will be (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

