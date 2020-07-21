TPD investigating shots fired in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating shots fired in SE Topeka.

Police were called to the 200 block of Southeast Woodland Avenue just before 6:00p.m. for the report of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived in the area, they could not locate a victim, but they did find shell casings.

TPD is interviewing several witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

