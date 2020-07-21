TPD investigating shots fired in SE Topeka
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating shots fired in SE Topeka.
Police were called to the 200 block of Southeast Woodland Avenue just before 6:00p.m. for the report of a possible shooting.
When officers arrived in the area, they could not locate a victim, but they did find shell casings.
TPD is interviewing several witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.
