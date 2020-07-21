Topeka woman arrested after served a narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant has ended in the arrest of a Topeka woman.

The Topeka Police Department says officers served a narcotics search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Wisconsin, in Topeka.

TPD says Linda Faidley, 61, was taken into custody as a result of the warrant. It says Faidley has been transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of distribution of marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school, cultivation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TPD says anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact them at 785-368-9400 or anonymous tips can be made to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.