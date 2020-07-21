Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested after served a narcotics search warrant

A Topeka woman was arrested upon completion of a narcotics search warrant.
A Topeka woman was arrested upon completion of a narcotics search warrant.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant has ended in the arrest of a Topeka woman.

The Topeka Police Department says officers served a narcotics search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Wisconsin, in Topeka.

TPD says Linda Faidley, 61, was taken into custody as a result of the warrant. It says Faidley has been transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of distribution of marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school, cultivation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TPD says anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact them at 785-368-9400 or anonymous tips can be made to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends of the Kaw members canoe their way to Topeka

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Members of the Friends of the Kaw group reached Topeka on Wednesday morning during its nine-day, 173-mile canoe trip from Junction City to Kansas City, Kan., which is scheduled to end on Saturday.

News

'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair - photography and Cloverbud judging

News

Royals Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Royals announced that outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

RCPD searching for missing Manhattan woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Officials in Riley County are searching for a woman last seen over the weekend.

News

WATCH LIVE: KSBE meets to vote on Gov. Kelly’s school reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education will meet to discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s school reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Man killed in rollover accident in Jackson Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
One man is dead after an early morning rollover in Jackson County.

News

Convicted sex offender from Manhattan sentenced to prison for child porn possession

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 35-year-old Manhattan man is sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Back to more seasonal temperatures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Storm chances will be minimal and isolated until early next week

News

Topeka City Council approves ban of no knock warrants

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Topeka police policy against no-knock search warrants is now city ordinance. The practice has been part of national discussions over police reforms.

News

Topeka City Council approves ban of no knock warrants

Updated: 13 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Conservative PACs denounce Sunflower State PAC

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A group of conservative committees have joined each other in denouncing the newly formed Sunflower State PAC.